TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
Business

Metro area consumer confidence numbers mostly the same as last year

In the report, 68 percent of consumers said

In the report, 68 percent of consumers said food prices were either a very serious or somewhat serious problem last month, up from 58 percent in March.  Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Consumer confidence in the metropolitan area was essentially unchanged last month compared with a year earlier, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The Siena College Research Institute reported its Index of Consumer Sentiment was at 88.3 points in June for Long Island, New York City and its northern suburbs. A year earlier, the index stood at 88.4. 

Consumer sentiment readings above 76 points indicate that the number of residents who are optimistic about their immediate financial future is larger than the number who are pessimistic.

The index hit a 10-year high of 97.6 points in December.

In the metro area, 39 percent of residents surveyed said gasoline prices were either a very or somewhat serious problem last month, down from 41 percent in March. A year ago, 26 percent of residents were worried about prices at the pump.

In terms of food prices, 68 percent said they were either a very serious or somewhat serious problem last month, up from 58 percent in March. A year ago, 58 percent of residents expressed concern.

Retailers and economists closely follow confidence indexes because consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of economic activity.

Siena, based in Loudonville, near Albany, polled 804 adults in New York State between June 11 and 18. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Heather Lynch, an associate professor of ecology and SBU professor wins $250G prize for penguin study
Police released a surveillance image of a man Cops: Man tried to abduct teen girl in Uniondale
Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace makes a satisfying lobster roll. LI supermarket offers savory $13 lobster rolls
This Kings Point home was built in 2000 $4.5M Kings Point home has golf-leaf ceilings
Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman, seen June 4, Report: Nassau ended 2018 with improved deficit
A ceremony for veterans and police officers at Two LI museums announce plans to coordinate programs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search