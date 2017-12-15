TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 26° Good Evening
Overcast 26° Good Evening
Business

Consumer price index up 1.6% as rents, gas prices rise

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose last month compared with a year ago on higher residential rents.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week that its consumer price index for the 31-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.6 percent in November compared with November 2016.

The index last rose by 1.6 percent, year over year, in July.

Martin Kohli, the bureau’s chief regional economist, said the cost of housing was a key factor behind last month’s gain in prices. Residential rents climbed 2.4 percent, year over year, he said.

In addition, the cost of gasoline continued to rise, up 12.4 percent in November compared with a year earlier.

Grocery prices increased 1.9 percent, year over year.

The cost of medical care increased 2.1 from November 2016.

Natural gas prices rose 14.4 percent last month compared with a year earlier.

These increases were partially offset by the cost of electricity declining 1.6 percent, year over year. Clothing prices also fell 1 percent.

Durable goods prices were off 1.5 percent from November 2016.

— James T. Madore

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Anthony Aiello of Lindenhurst gets ready for Christmas White Christmas? Odds not in LI’s favor
Members of the Bayport Fire Department work to LIRR: Delays after car stuck on tracks
A blacklegged tick, also known as a deer Scientists ID faster, more precise Lyme tests
Marc Alessi, CEO and founder of tech startup Startups turn $1 million into $24 million
Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran speaks outside Curran won’t keep 160 Mangano appointees
On Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, Grace Bonamico, a seventh-grader LI girl gets an early Christmas present
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE