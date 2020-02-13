Higher rents push up consumer price index in metro area
Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose sharply in January compared with a year earlier primarily because of higher residential rents.
The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 2.5% last month compared with January 2019. It was largest year-over-year increase in nearly three years.
Residential rents were up 3% last month compared with January 2019.
The cost of medical care jumped 4.4%, year over year.
Education services, including school tuition and day care fees, rose 3.4%. The cost of clothing was up 3%.
Grocery prices increased 0.7% last month compared with January 2019.
The cost of gasoline and automobile insurance was up 8.1% and 3.2%.
These increases were partially offset by declines in electricity and natural gas costs, which fell 1.7% and 5%, year over year.
Used care and truck prices were down 1.1%.