Business

Higher rents push up consumer price index in metro area

Residential rents were up 3% last month compared

Residential rents were up 3% last month compared with January 2019, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / monkeybusinessimages

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose sharply in January compared with a year earlier primarily because of higher residential rents.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 2.5% last month compared with January 2019. It was largest year-over-year increase in nearly three years.

Residential rents were up 3% last month compared with January 2019.

The cost of medical care jumped 4.4%, year over year.

Education services, including school tuition and day care fees, rose 3.4%. The cost of clothing was up 3%.

Grocery prices increased 0.7% last month compared with January 2019.

The cost of gasoline and automobile insurance was up 8.1% and 3.2%.

These increases were partially offset by declines in electricity and natural gas costs, which fell 1.7% and 5%, year over year.

Used care and truck prices were down 1.1%.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

