Consumer prices in metro area up sharply in December

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose sharply in December compared with a year earlier primarily because of higher residential rents.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said this week its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 2.2% last month compared with December 2018. It was largest year-over-year increase since August 2018.

Residential rents were up 3% last month compared with December 2018.

The cost of medical care jumped 4.5%, year over year. Education services, including school tuition and day care fees, rose 3.7%.

Grocery prices increased 0.4% last month compared with December 2018.

The cost of gasoline and automobile insurance was up 0.9% and 3.2%.

These increases were partially offset by declines in electricity and natural gas costs, which fell 0.1% and 0.9%, year over year. Clothing prices were down 2.1%.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

