TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
Business

Consumer price index rises in January for metro area

Consumer prices rose in January because of higher

Consumer prices rose in January because of higher costs for food and housing. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/baona

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose modestly in January compared with a year earlier on the higher cost of housing and food.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.6 percent last month compared with January 2018.

The year-over-year increase in prices was unchanged from December's increase.

Last month residential rents increased 2.2 percent compared with a year earlier.

Grocery prices also were up 2.2 percent, year over year.

The cost of natural gas and electricity rose 18.9 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. Gasoline prices were down 6.6 percent compared with January 2018.

The cost of medical care increased 3.7 percent, while school tuition and child care were up 3 percent.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Walda and Vincent Corazon, married 65 years, dance Lovebirds married 50+ years give relationship tips
East Hampton Town Hall in East Hampton, as Town bans bistro-style lighting without permit
Legendary Radio DJ Ken "Spider" Webb of Wheatley LI's Ken 'Spider' Webb on his lifetime in radio
Deshawn Webster, 24, of Queens, was charged with Police: NYC man bit cop at P.C. Richard & Son store
NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen was killed in Queens De Blasio: NYPD to conduct 'full review' of shooting
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Witness: Mangano played key role in Singh's loans