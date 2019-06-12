Consumer price index rises 1.5% in May in metropolitan area
Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose modestly in May from a year earlier on higher costs for housing and food.
The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island increased 1.5 percent last month compared with May 2018.
Housing costs, including residential rent, climbed 2.2 percent from a year earlier. Rents were up 3.1 percent.
Grocery prices increased 0.7 percent in May compared with a year earlier. The biggest gain was for nondairy and nonalcohol beverages, up 3.1 percent.
Automobile insurance and alcohol prices rose 2.4 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
The cost of medical care was up 4.3 percent compared with May 2018.
The increases were partially offset by a 0.7 percent drop in the price of gasoline, year over year. Also, the cost of electricity was down 7.5 percent, while clothing fell 4.9 percent.
