TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
Business

NY-area consumer prices rise in September on higher housing costs

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose modestly in September compared with a year earlier on higher housing costs.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.9% last month compared with September 2019.

"Price increases for shelter drove the 12-month change," said Martin Kohli, the bureau’s chief regional economist, adding the cost of housing increased 1.6%, year over year.

While other spending categories rose by higher percentages, housing costs are given greater weight in the price index because housing represents a larger percentage of most consumers' budgets.

Grocery prices continued to rise in September but at a slower rate than during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when some commodities were in short supply.

The cost of food at home increased 3.7% last month compared with September 2019, with the largest rise in meats, poultry, fish and eggs, 5.6%; and nonalcoholic beverages, 4.3%.

Still, September’s year-over-year increase in the price index was the highest since March.

The cost of recreation rose 6.8% last month compared with September 2019. Medical care prices were up 3.6%.

The cost of automobiles and school fees climbed 5.8% and 2.7%, respectively, year over year.

Electricity prices increased 2.7% last month compared with September 2019.

These increases were partially offset by a 16.4% drop in gasoline prices, year over year. Also, the cost of natural gas was down 0.5%.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

DiNapoli: MTA faces historic fiscal crisis
Joe Lucey with his three daughters, from left, Joe Lucey, longtime Huntington HS football coach, dies at 91
NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo at a NYPD patrol chief, 43, retiring after less than year in post
Barbara Damon, formerly of Williston Park and Mineola, Barbara Damon dies at 75; fought for public breastfeeding rights
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea speaks at at news Shea: NYPD officials to go on a listening tour
A Sweet 16 party took place Sept. 25 Officials: Miller Place Inn fined $12G; 37 connected to event test positive
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search