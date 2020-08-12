Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose modestly in July compared with a year earlier on the higher cost of housing and groceries.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.7% last month compared with July 2019.

“Price increases for shelter drove the 12-month change,” said Martin Kohli, the bureau’s chief regional economist, adding the cost of housing increased 1.8%, year over year.

While other spending categories rose by higher percentages, housing costs are given greater weight in the price index because housing represents a larger percentage of most consumers’ budgets.

Grocery prices continued to rise in July but at a slower rate than during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when some commodities were in short supply.

The cost of food at home increased 5.3% last month compared with July 2019, with the largest rise in cereals and baked goods, 7.5%; and meats, poultry, fish and eggs, 6.9%.

Still, July’s year-over-year increase in the price index was identical to the increase seen between July 2018 and July 2019.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The cost of recreation rose 5.3% last month compared with July 2019. Medical care prices were up 4.7%.

The cost of automobiles and school fees climbed 3.7% and 4.2%, respectively, year over year.

Electricity prices increased 5.1% last month compared with July 2019. Natural gas prices rose 0.9%.

These increases were partially offset by a 22.1% drop in gasoline prices, year over year. Also, the cost of clothing was down 2.1%.