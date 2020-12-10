TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
Business

NY-area consumer prices rise in November on housing costs but gas prices fall

While other spending categories rose by higher percentages

While other spending categories rose by higher percentages in November, energy prices dropped 8.1% over the year, primarily due to a drop in gasoline prices. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose modestly in November compared with a year earlier as an increase in housing costs was partially offset by declining gasoline prices, officials said.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.4% last month compared with November 2019.

"A 1.5% increase for shelter drove the 12-month change" in the price index, said Martin Kohli, the bureau’s chief regional economist. "In contrast, energy prices dropped 8.1% over the year, primarily due to a 17.4% fall in gasoline prices."

The price index increased 1.7% in October, year over year, and 1.9% in September.

While other spending categories rose by higher percentages in November, housing costs are given greater weight in the price index because housing represents a larger percentage of most consumers' budgets.

Grocery prices were up 4.2% last month compared with November 2019, in part due to a 5.3% increase in the cost of meats, poultry, fish and eggs.

Natural gas and electricity prices rose 0.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

The cost of medical care climbed 3.1%, year over year, while prices for new and used automobiles rose 6.8%.

These increases were partially offset by the drop in gasoline prices and a decline in the cost of clothing, which fell 3.9% in November compared with a year earlier.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

As distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine begins, Long LI nursing homes say they're in dark, await instruction on vaccine
Small businesses across Long Island, including Main Street Suffolk offers emergency help for tenants, small businesses
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, Judge sets Spota-McPartland sentencings for March 24
Marsha Elowsky, with a wood carving depicting her Hanukkah's light burns bright amid dark times
Newsday asked Long Islanders their thoughts on the For LIers, a fight to feel normal, and safe, during COVID-19 surge
Susan Poser will be the next president of Illinois university provost named to head Hofstra starting in August
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search