Prices paid by U.S. consumers surged in June by the most since 2008, topping all forecasts and testing the Federal Reserve’s commitment to sticking with ultra-easy monetary support for the economy.

The consumer price index jumped 0.9% in June and 5.4% from the same month last year, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday.

Used vehicles accounted for more than a third of the gain in the CPI, the agency said. The outsize increase was also driven in large part by the pricing rebound in categories associated with a broader reopening of the economy including hotel stays, car rentals, apparel and airfares.

Expectations that those increases will normalize help explain the Fed’s view that inflation is transitory.

"Inflation surprised substantially to the upside in June but, once again, owing to outsized increases in prices in a few categories," said Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics at Bank of America. "This reinforces the idea of transitory inflation."

Metro area sees rise in prices

In the metropolitan area, consumer prices climbed 4.1 % in June compared with a year earlier on a 40% spike in the cost of gasoline that's tied to less driving during the pandemic. The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics defines the metro area as 25 counties including Nassau ansd Suffolk.

The June year-over-year increase was the first above 4% since October 2008, said Martin Kohli, the bureau’s chief regional economist in Manhattan.

The 40.1% year-over-year in rise in gas prices in the metro area is due in large part to the pandemic. In June 2020, pump prices were depressed because the economy was still partially shut down to the slow the coronavirus’ spread. Gas prices were up 1.8% last month compared with May.

Locally, the cost of groceries increased 0.2% in June compared with a year earlier.

Nationwide, some economists expressed concern about Tuesday's consumer prices' report.

With inflation, from the Fed "we are told the story is transitory but the increases are going faster and for longer," John Ryding, chief economic adviser at Brean Capital said on Bloomberg Television. "We just had a monthly increase that was about double what was expected."

The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.5% gain in the overall CPI from the prior month and a 4.9% year-over-year increase.

The year-over-year figures have shown outsize gains in recent months partly because of so-called base effects — the CPI retreated from March through May of last year during the pandemic lockdowns.

Household spending on merchandise, fueled in part by government stimulus, has left businesses scrambling to fill orders while facing shortages of materials and labor. That dynamic is contributing to higher costs, which often feed through to consumer prices.

Meanwhile, the lifting of pandemic restrictions is propelling purchases of services like travel and transportation, another contributor to inflationary pressures.

With James T. Madore