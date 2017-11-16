TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Afternoon
Overcast 47° Good Afternoon
Business

Metro area consumer prices up 1.8% compared to last year

Prices for gas, groceries and other consumer items

Prices for gas, groceries and other consumer items have been rising, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose last month compared with a year ago on higher residential rents.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that its consumer price index for the 31-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.8 percent in October compared with October 2016.

Martin Kohli, the bureau’s chief regional economist, said the cost of housing was a key factor behind last month’s gain in prices. Residential rents climbed 2.5 percent, year over year, he said.

In addition, the cost of gasoline continued to rise, up 18.5 percent in October compared with a year earlier.

Grocery prices increased 2.1 percent, year over year.

The cost of medical care and recreation increased 1.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, from October 2016.

Natural gas prices rose 11.3 percent last month compared with a year earlier. The cost of electricity climbed 0.5 percent.

These increases were partially offset by education and communication costs declining 0.7 percent, year over year. The category includes college tuition, postage, telephone services, computer software and accessories.

Durable goods prices were off 2.3 percent from October 2016.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about the economy, development and the relationship between government and business. He joined Newsday in 1996 and previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Vitamin World is seeking to close 124 of LI vitamin chain seeks to close 124 stores
An LIRR train rolls along Track 18, one MTA: No fare cuts, ferries for new Penn work
A new traffic light was installed on Montauk Traffic light installed at site of fatal crashes
Eugene Alletto, founder and CEO of Bedgear, right, LI CEO says work-life balance doesn’t exist
Dave Denenberg, director of the advocacy group Long Property tax exemption sought for water utility
Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano during a public Feds: Restaurateur scheme began when Mangano took office
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE