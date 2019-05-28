Five Long Island firms among presenters at LICA forum

Oyster Bay-based Convergent Medical Technologies, which is developing a noninvasive, wearable device to treat inflammatory diseases in companion animals, will be among seven presenters at a Long Island Capital Alliance forum on Friday morning.

The LICA event starts at 8 a.m. at 68 S. Service Rd. in Melville. The organization assists local companies in raising growth capital.

Four other Long Island companies will also present at the session, which will focus on health care. Lindenhurst-based OxxyGen, which is behind a portable personal escape respirator that generates oxygen from one's breath, will be on hand, as will Plainview-based SafeQual, a health care software company.

Rocky Point-based SightSaver from Anschel Technology, which has an FDA-approved and patented method and device to prevent blindness during surgery, will present, as will Huntington-based SteriLux Systems, which focuses on stopping the transmission of harmful pathogens and infectious diseases.

A keynote address will be delivered by Jeffrey A. Kraut, executive vice president of strategy and analytics at Northwell Health. New Hyde Park-based Northwell is the largest private employer in the state with 69,000 employees.

Attendees can register online at licapital.org.