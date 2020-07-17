TODAY'S PAPER
Coronavirus deep cleaning is biggest cost for reopened businesses, poll shows

More frequent and in-depth cleanings are a high

More frequent and in-depth cleanings are a high or modest cost burden for retailers and other businesses. Shown here, a worker cleans the  Broadway Commons in Hicksville. Credit: Barry Sloan

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Frequent deep cleaning of work spaces is the largest additional expense that factories and service firms are facing as New York State’s economy reopens after the coronavirus lockdown, according to polls released this week.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found more than five in 10 manufacturers in the state said more frequent and in-depth cleanings are a high or modest cost burden to them since the reopening began in May.

An equal number of retailers and other service firms came to the same conclusion, the bank said.

The New York Fed surveyed about 125 factories in New York State and about 200 service firms in the state, northern New Jersey and Fairfield County, Connecticut. Long Island businesses participated in both polls, which took place July 2-9.

Only 5% percent of manufacturers and 16% of service firms said they haven’t increased cleaning or it’s not a cost burden.

“The next highest burden came from providing personal protective equipment, or PPE, a cost also reported by most firms,” the bank said.

About 40% of factory and service firm executives said providing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other PPE is a high or modest cost burden. Only 7% of factories and 18% of service firms said they weren’t providing PPE or it’s not a cost burden.

“Other notable burdens were associated with the creation of space/dividers between employees, and improvement of work-from-home arrangements,” the New York Fed said.

Nearly 9 in 10 manufacturers and service firms aren’t testing customers for the virus or said it isn’t a cost burden. About 6 in 10 of both groups said the same about testing employees.

Also, “service and manufacturing firms that reduced their workforce have recalled 39% and 49% of separated workers, respectively,” the bank said on Thursday, referring to laid off and furloughed employees. “Notably, businesses in leisure and hospitality and construction have recalled a larger proportion of separated workers.”

