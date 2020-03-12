Play spots for kids are taking a big hit as fear grows over the spread of the new coronavirus, so business owners are redoubling their efforts to keep the places clean, and they are reaching out to commercial cleaners to help them do so.

Kristy Kung, owner of The Children's Social Club, an indoor play space for children in Rockville Centre, has seen a business decline of more than 60% in the last several weeks.

"I've seen a huge slowdown since [news about the virus spread], and without the support of parents, I don't know how I can go on."



A big part of the effort to ensure visitors' safety is a new emphasis on cleaning services, which are experiencing something of a boom.

Kung, a parent herself of two young children, said she's had a strict handwashing policy in place for all patrons since Day 1, but says she's since ramped upped cleaning at the facility, staying late every day to sweep and wipe down surfaces. And in recent weeks she hired a cleaning crew to which she pays $250 a week for more in-depth cleaning and disinfecting of all play areas. She posted about the added measures on social media hoping to encourage worried parents to visit her business.

"The rent here is so high," she said. "Opening this place was a dream come true for me. ...It's hard to stay positive and push forward, but I'm trying my best to stay strong."

Other businesses geared to children such as The Little Gym, a kids' gym franchise headquartered in Arizona with six locations on the Island, have also taken steps to protect clients and prevent the spread of the virus.

A Little Gym in Merrick called on Nick Mauriello and partner Angelo Lombardo of N & A Green Solutions, a Commack cleaning and disinfecting business, to spray the facility with an antimicrobial surface coating.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"In light of the news about the coronavirus, we want to reassure you that we are being even more diligent about keeping our facility clean," Evan and Eileen Marrow of The Little Gym of Merrick wrote Monday in an email to parent members.

"We took our commitment to being the healthiest place in Merrick one step further. ... Nick and Angelo treated every surface ... from the walls to the balls; everything that can be touched has been treated with SmartShield, an antimicrobial treatment."

For N & A Green Solutions, business has picked up heavily, with a rise in bookings of about 50%, mostly from entrepreneurs worried about losing business due to customer fears related to the virus, Mauriello said.

"In the next week alone, we'll be spraying about a dozen facilities from nursery schools to high school locker rooms to yoga studios and jiu jitsu dojos," Mauriello, whose company charges 25 cents per square foot sprayed with the disinfectant, said.

Judy Karazim, owner of I Clean Long Island, a Medford-based cleaning and maid service, said her business has also increased.

"It's been insane," she said. "I got about 25 calls from people inquiring about my services, asking what cleaning products I use ... many of them wanting to book, and that was just today."

Cleaning supply stores on the Island have also benefited from the public's growing fear of contracting the illness.

Allan Pilossoph, owner of Steamex of Long Island, a Mineola seller of commercial grade cleaning and restoration supplies, said his store sold out of hand sanitizer and won't be able to restock it for at least two weeks.

"People are calling in asking for antimicrobials and masks and gloves and of course, hand sanitizer," he said.

"But I've been having trouble finding some of those items myself. Some of my suppliers don't even have them right now. It's a bit worrisome because it's the fear that's driving sales. I feel scared, too, but I'm trying to maintain my compusure, stay calm and just focus on business."