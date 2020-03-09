From allowing staff to work from home and forbidding unnecessary travel to distributing tissue boxes and bottles of hand sanitizer, Long Island businesses are taking myriad steps to protect employees from the coronavirus.

Blumenfeld Development Group in Syosset is training employees on the software needed to work remotely and has put tissues and hand sanitizer on every desk.

Henry Schein Inc., Long Island’s largest public company by annual revenue, has banned business trips outside the United States through April 17. The Melville-based company, which provides products to the offices of dentists and physicians worldwide, is also emphasizing small meetings of short duration over large meetings.

The advocacy group Long Island Advancement of Small Business will hold a brainstorming session on ways to respond to the virus at its Wednesday meeting in Hauppauge.

“We’re going broad and wide with our response,” said Brad Blumenfeld, an owner and vice president of his family’s commercial real estate business. The company manages 5 million square feet of office, retail and industrial space on Long Island and in New York City, Florida and South Carolina.

“Between 30% and 40% of our people are on the road and work remotely,” he said. “We’re now training the other 60% to work remotely. That includes setting up manuals and training sessions ASAP.”

The company has between 75 and 80 employees on the Island and in the city. “For the most part, people are calm about the coronavirus,” Blumenfeld said, adding there was an office pizza party on Friday “so employees could chill out a bit.”

Henry Schein is telling employees who recently traveled to countries hit hard by the coronavirus – China, Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan – to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to employee instructions provided to Newsday by a company spokeswoman.

The company, which has a local workforce of about 1,400 people, is encouraging the use of videoconferencing and teleconferencing as a substitute for attending meetings in-person within the United States.

These and other steps taken by employers in Nassau and Suffolk counties mirror what’s happening in workplaces across the globe, according to a survey by human resources consulting firm Mercer.

The Manhattan company polled more than 300 companies in 37 countries Feb. 6-18 about their response to the coronavirus. Forty-two percent encouraged employees to work from home, 68% handed out hand sanitizer and 48% gave out facemasks.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called on businesses in the state to embrace telecommuting. He said he's been lobbying executives and will meet with a group of CEOs this week.

"More and more this is a digital economy. To the extent workers can work at home, let them work at home," Cuomo said during a visit to a Northwell Health laboratory in Lake Success. He suggested private-sector companies stagger their workers: "One shift comes in early, one shift comes in late" to reduce the number of people in workplaces at any given time.

Ravi Anupindi, a business professor at the University of Michigan, said employers should “take a risk-based approach to allow employees to come to work when necessary and permitted, and facilitate telecommuting where possible.”

He and others said employers need to communicate frequently with employees as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus climbs.