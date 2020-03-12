A Medford manufacturer of rapid diagnostic tests hopes to develop a better test for the coronavirus with a British company, officials said Thursday.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. said it had “entered into a worldwide strategic partnership” with LumiraDX Ltd. “to develop point-of-care diagnostic tests for the detection of the COVID-19 virus and IgM and IgG antibodies.”

Chembio executives did not say how long it will take to develop the coronavirus test, the research cost or the test’s price. They said they will provide more details in a conference call with investors Thursday afternoon.

LumiraDX, with headquarters in London and an office in Massachusetts, specializes in software and testing platforms. The two companies have worked together previously.

“Through our joint efforts, we expect the new products to provide comprehensive solutions to the new demands surrounding the worldwide testing needs for COVID-19,” said Gail Page, Chembio’s interim CEO.

Previously, the local company developed point-of-care tests for Zika and Ebola, both of which spread rapidly in South America and Africa.

LumiraDX CEO Ron Zwanziger said the two companies plan to create a test that becomes “the chosen approach for the detection and monitoring of the COVID-19 virus, which has become a worldwide pandemic.”

Chembio made the announcement hours before it is to release its fourth quarter 2019 earnings and before the stock market opened. In early trading, the company’s shares were up 58 cents, or 19%, to $3.65 on the NASDAQ stock market.

Besides Chembio, other local businesses, hospital laboratories and research institutions are involved in the fight against the coronavirus.

Codagenix Inc., a biotechnology startup, is developing a vaccine that it hopes to begin safety testing in human volunteers by May. The company is located in an incubator in the campus of Farmingdale State College.