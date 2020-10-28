It’s about time you got a break. With Daylight Saving Time ending, you get an extra hour to do with whatever you want. With these apps, you can use the extra hour to get organized, cook a great meal or simply fritter it away it on a fun game.

CamCard

(iOS, Android; free)

Your collection of business cards is as impressive as it is unwieldy. With CamCard, scan them quickly and save them in a searchable database. Chances are you are making fewer business trips, so scan your own business card and send it as an email attachment. Once you finish the job — in hopefully less than an hour — easily find all contacts in a variety of ways, including on a map.

MyLifeOrganized

(iOS, Android; free)

This app may sound intimidating: Its mission is to organize all your appointments, events, tasks and projects. But once you take the time to input your information (it shouldn’t take more than an hour), it becomes a powerful task management assistant. See your to-dos in a variety of lists and graphs that you can customize. The free version has a lot of features, but you can upgrade to the Pro version ($30) for even more functionality.

Mealime

(iOS, Android; free)

How about using that extra hour to prepare and cook a special dinner? Mealime will give you dinner ideas and then quickly tells you what you need — everything from ingredients to type of cookware. It then offers up easy-to-follow recipes. Create something special in 30 minutes, so you have some time left over to cook something delicious tomorrow, too.

Candy Crush Saga

(iOS, Android; free)

In days of yore, like February, when you weren't social distancing, you may have seen a nearby smartphone user playing this puzzle game with colorful tiles. Candy Crush Saga has been a mobile-game sensation for nine years, even though most play it for no more than a few minutes at a time. Squeeze the most out of that extra hour and make it last until 2021 by playing the game for only one minute a day.