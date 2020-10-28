Tech review: Apps to help you make use of that extra hour of sunlight
It’s about time you got a break. With Daylight Saving Time ending, you get an extra hour to do with whatever you want. With these apps, you can use the extra hour to get organized, cook a great meal or simply fritter it away it on a fun game.
CamCard
(iOS, Android; free)
Your collection of business cards is as impressive as it is unwieldy. With CamCard, scan them quickly and save them in a searchable database. Chances are you are making fewer business trips, so scan your own business card and send it as an email attachment. Once you finish the job — in hopefully less than an hour — easily find all contacts in a variety of ways, including on a map.
MyLifeOrganized
(iOS, Android; free)
This app may sound intimidating: Its mission is to organize all your appointments, events, tasks and projects. But once you take the time to input your information (it shouldn’t take more than an hour), it becomes a powerful task management assistant. See your to-dos in a variety of lists and graphs that you can customize. The free version has a lot of features, but you can upgrade to the Pro version ($30) for even more functionality.
Mealime
(iOS, Android; free)
How about using that extra hour to prepare and cook a special dinner? Mealime will give you dinner ideas and then quickly tells you what you need — everything from ingredients to type of cookware. It then offers up easy-to-follow recipes. Create something special in 30 minutes, so you have some time left over to cook something delicious tomorrow, too.
Candy Crush Saga
(iOS, Android; free)
In days of yore, like February, when you weren't social distancing, you may have seen a nearby smartphone user playing this puzzle game with colorful tiles. Candy Crush Saga has been a mobile-game sensation for nine years, even though most play it for no more than a few minutes at a time. Squeeze the most out of that extra hour and make it last until 2021 by playing the game for only one minute a day.
Doctor will see you now — on screen
Forced to consult with your doctor online because of the pandemic? Don’t worry. The American College of Surgeons found that patients who did post-operation follow-up meetings online were just as satisfied as patients who had live meetings. The reasons: Patients spent a similar amount of time with surgical staff as in live meetings and spent less time waiting and traveling.
- PETER KING
PC demand surges in Q3
PC shipments from manufacturers continued their comeback as employees working from home updated their technology. Research firm Canalys said the global PC market surged 13 percent in the third quarter, the biggest year-over-year increase in 10 years. Shipments of notebooks and mobile workstations led the increase. Canalys attributed the rise to new waves of COVID-19 and the investment by companies in “longer-term transitions to remote working.”
- PETER KING
Outta space
Just days before the election, political campaigns are dealing with an unexpected obstacle: There isn’t enough space on YouTube to run their ads. The site has a particular shortage of ad slots in critical swing states, causing prices to double in some instances. Campaigns have flooded YouTube with commercials in search of voters they may not be reaching on television.
- BLOOMBERG NEWS
