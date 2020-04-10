TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
47° Good Evening
BusinessCoronavirus

Auto insurers are offering $7B in refunds; is yours on the list?

With the pandemic sharply reducing car travel, auto

With the pandemic sharply reducing car travel, auto insurers are offering their customers refunds. Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

By TNS
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

With highways and roads abandoned as motorists stay home during the COVID-19 health crisis, the nation’s biggest auto insurers are refunding policyholders more than $7 billion.

Fewer cars on the road typically means fewer accident claims, and according to Arity, a data and analytics firm owned by Allstate, the total number of miles driven nationwide since March 8 is down by more than half.

Here is a list of auto insurers, with details on what they are offering. If your insurer isn't on the list, call; some companies require you to ask for help.

  • State Farm, a mutual insurer owned by its policyholders, will give its customers a $2 billion rebate. Most policyholders will get a 25% credit for the weeks between March 30 and May 31. The percentage awarded will vary by state.
  • Geico will give back about $2.5 billion to its auto and motorcycle customers. The company will issue a 15% credit as those policies come up for renewal between April 8 and Oct. 7. The credit also applies to new policies purchased with Geico during that  period.
  • Progressive said it will give personal auto policyholders a 20% credit for their April and May premiums, totaling about $1 billion.
  •  Allstate will return about $600 million to customers, which most policyholders will get back in the form of a roughly 15% credit on their premiums in April and May.
  •  USAA, a member-owned association, said it will return $520 million to its members. Policyholders will receive a 20% credit on two months of premiums.
  •  Liberty Mutual said it would return about $250 million to personal auto insurance customers in the form of a 15% refund on two months of their annual premiums. The refunds will begin in April.
  •  American Family Insurance will return about $200 million to policyholders. The insurer will return $50 for each vehicle insured.
  • The Hartford, which has an exclusive agreement with AARP to sell auto and home insurance products to its members, said it will give back about $50 million to its auto customers in the next couple of months. Most customers will receive a 15% refund on their April and May premiums.
  • Farmers Insurance and 21st Century Insurance said their customers will receive a 25% reduction in April premiums.
  • Nationwide said it will offer a one-time premium refund of $50 for each each insured vehicle.
  • Travelers said it will give its auto insurance customers a 15% credit on their April and May premiums.
By TNS

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search