Black Friday had a new look on Long Island as the pandemic thinned crowds of face mask-wearing bargain hunters at the region's shopping meccas.

Foot traffic at malls and shopping centers during the holiday shopping season has been falling for years as e-commerce has grown, but COVID-19 is accelerating the trend.

Still, by 6:40 a.m. Kings Park residents Samantha Rizzuto, 31, and her mother, Helene Rizzuto, 60, already were waiting on a short line at Bath & Body Works at Tanger Outlets Riverhead.

"Every year, my mom and I come here. It’s just kind of a tradition," Samantha Rizzuto said.

The early-morning doorbusters are worth the pre-dawn shopping trip, even during the pandemic, she said.

"This doesn’t really scare me. You have to be cautious," said Samantha Rizzuto, an emergency medical technician.

Employees at Bath & Body Works and other stores managed lines of mask-wearing shoppers to maintain the New York State mandated rules of 50% capacity during the pandemic.

Seaford resident Emma Barbara, 18, carried a Victoria’s Secret bag with sweaters and underwear when she left the store with her friend, Illana Ger, 18, of Levittown.

The mask-wearing friends said they made the trek because of the opportunity to snag deals and the large variety of stores in the Riverhead shopping center, despite the health risks.

"We’re trying to be normal during quarantine," said Barbara, who said they were socially distancing and using hand sanitizer.

Normally Tanger Outlets Riverhead stores would open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open continuously until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

The pandemic changed that.

The shopping center and most stores nationwide were closed on Thanksgiving this year. Tanger Outlets Riverhead, which has 160 stores, opened at 6 a.m. Friday and will close at 10 p.m.

"Right now, I think we’re on track to be comparable to our daytime [foot] traffic numbers," Lesley Anthony, the shopping center’s general manager, said at about 7:45 a.m. Friday.

But the shopping center’s peak time on Black Friday is usually noon to 4 p.m., so later numbers would give a better picture of the center’s retail performance, she said.

The COVID-19 outbreak is deepening the shift to e-commerce, as consumers shop online to avoid crowds.

"We expect record setting [online] shopping days this week with Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 becoming the largest two online sales day in history," according to Adobe Analytics, a division of San Jose, California-based software company Adobe Inc.

Online shopping on Black Friday will hit a record the $10.3 billion, Adobe projects, with the biggest discounts being on appliances and televisions, 17.6% and 16.7% on average, respectively.

Black Friday still is projected to rank as the No. 1 in-store holiday shopping day, according to Sensormatic.

The 10 busiest days for in-store shopping are projected to account for 34.2% of all holiday foot traffic this year, compared with 46.5% for the same period in 2019.

But those 10 days are losing significance as consumers spread their holiday shopping over more days — and retailers offer promotions in October or earlier.