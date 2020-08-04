KEY EVENT: As Long Islanders try to recover from devastating layoffs, many are turning to online job boards such as Indeed.com. Brentwood Library is holding the free online seminar “Indeed and Employment Opportunities” Friday 10-11 a.m. The seminar gives you tips on how to apply for jobs and snag interview requests. When you register at https://nwsdy.li/3fuAxtp, you will receive a link to the seminar, which will be held on the Zoom video conferences app.

MONDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of unfilled jobs as of the end of June. Earnings: Great Neck real estate investor BRT Apartments, Marriott International, Royal Caribbean Cruises.

TUESDAY: Inflation at the wholesalers’ level in July from the Labor Department. Earnings: Lake Success investor documents provider Broadridge Financial Solutions, Jericho identity authentication technology provider Intellicheck, Melville power tools maker P&F Industries.

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department releases the nation’s most-watched inflation gauge: consumer prices in July. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Earnings: Cisco Systems.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 8 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Port Washington shopping centers owner Cedar Realty Trust.

FRIDAY: Two Commerce Department reports: industrial production and retail sales, both for July.