Business week ahead Jan.10-14

A pair of key reports on inflation are

Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: In November, consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in 40 years as the cost of gas, food, rent and other necessities spiked. Is inflation getting worse or have price pressures started to ease? Two closely watched inflation reports may give some answers.

MONDAY: November wholesale inventories from the Census Bureau.

TUESDAY: The December small-business owners economic optimism survey from the National Federation of Independent Business. In November, small-business owners said they continued to "struggle to find workers to fill their open positions."

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department releases December consumer prices. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 counties including Long Island and New York City. Also, the Federal Reserve’s January beige book, a collection of still early and unofficial economic data. Earnings: Delta Air Lines

THURSDAY: Producer prices for December, the Labor Department’s monthly update on inflation at the wholesalers’ level. Also from the Labor Department: jobless benefits claims for the week ended Jan. 8.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases December retail sales, an indicator whether holiday spending was impacted by higher prices, supply shortages and the continuing pandemic. Earnings: BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo.

