A Hauppauge manufacturer has lost federal permission to sell its new coronavirus diagnostic test because of inaccurate results in some instances, executives said Wednesday.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. said the Food and Drug Administration has revoked the Emergency Use Authorization granted to the company in April to sell its rapid test for the coronavirus domestically.

“As a result of this decision by the FDA, we may no longer distribute the DPP COVID-19 system,” CEO Richard Eberly said in a securities filing.

Chembio was told of the FDA’s decision on Tuesday, which upends a multimillion-dollar expansion plan to convert all the company’s production lines to making the coronavirus test. They have been turning out tests of HIV, syphilis, Ebola, Zika and other infectious diseases in Hauppauge, Medford and in Brazil.

Chembio made the announcement before the stock market opened. In early trading, the company’s shares were down $6, or 61%, to $3.88 on the NASDAQ stock market.

In the filing, Eberly said the FDA in April determined the Chembio test “met the applicable ‘may be effective' standard for an Emergency Use Authorization.” However, in Tuesday’s letter to the company, the FDA said it was withdrawing the EUA “due to performance concerns regarding the sensitivity and specificity of our test system,” he said.

Eberly said an evaluation by the National Cancer Institute and others showed the Chembio test “generated a higher rate of false results than expected under our initial EUA request and our authorized labeling.”

He also said the evaluation showed that “it is not reasonable to believe our test system may be effective in detecting antibodies against [the coronavirus] or that the known and potential benefits of our test system outweigh its known or potential risks.”

Eberly said Chembio will “continue working with the FDA” to modify the coronavirus test.

In May, the company announced plans to produce 1 million tests that month and up to 2 million by September. It raised $31 million in a stock offering to hire more employees, make changes to assembly lines and close a factory in Malaysia.