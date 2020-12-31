TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
BusinessCoronavirus

Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre on Nov. 6 in Miami.  Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 19,000 but remain elevated at 787,000 as a resurgent coronavirus grips the U.S. economy.

While at the lowest level in four weeks, the new figures released Thursday by the Labor Department are nearly four times higher than a year ago before the coronavirus struck. Employers continue to cut jobs as rising coronavirus infections keep many people at home while state and local governments re-impose restrictions.

Jobless claims were running around 225,000 a week before the pandemic struck with force last March causing weekly jobless claims to surge to a high of 6.9 million in late March as efforts to contain the virus sent the economy into a deep recession.

The government said that the total number of people receiving traditional unemployment benefits fell by 103,000 to 5.2 million for the week ending Dec. 19 compared to the previous week.

By The Associated Press

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said De Blasio: City hopes to vaccinate 1M NYers in January
The Town of North Hempstead will officially designate Street renaming honors community fixture, 'unofficial mayor of Manhasset'
Hewlett Point Park in East Rockaway East Rockaway, quiet during COVID, has projects underway
Bhavani Srinivasan of Long Island Multi-Faith Forum, Venerable Asking the Clergy: How does karma work?
There does seem to be some evidence that God Squad: New Year's Resolutions
Defendants in the case against Brookhaven National Laboratory Judge rules $100M suit against Brookhaven Lab can proceed
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search