Strip club owner: Governor's lockdown ruined my business

A Long Island strip club owner is suing both Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the federal government, charging their actions in response to the coronavirus pandemic violated the owner’s constitutional rights and ruined his business.

The motto of the club, named Blush, a gentleman’s club in Commack, is “Live Entertainment that will bring you to Blush.”

The club had been in business since 1997, until it was shut down in March as part of Cuomo’s ban on the operation of strip clubs, imposed as part of the overall closing of places of entertainment such as restaurants and bars.

In its lawsuit, the club on Memorial Highway wants a judge in the Eastern District to lift the closure.

The club owner, Sean McCarthy, who brought the case in May, also wants unspecified monetary damages from both the governor and the federal government for what he calls the “catastrophic” financial situation resulting from the shutdown, as well as pay for his employees.

The federal government’s actions, the club argues in a lawsuit in federal court, involves the Small Business Administration discriminating against the business under the Payroll Protection Program because of a policy of denying loans to businesses that provide “live performances of a prurient sexual nature.” The SBA policy predates the coronavirus epidemic

Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney James Knapp, in response to the club’s suit, says in court papers that Blush has every right to try to operate, but that does not mean that the government legally has to pay to keep a strip club open and support its payroll.

The club also argues that, under state law, the legislature did not have the constitutional authority to pass on to Cuomo the right to order businesses to be closed.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The Governor has engaged in an overly broad, over inclusive, overly restrictive infringement of our fundamental freedoms,” said Joseph Murray, who is representing the club along with attorney Peter Crusco. “He did so through an illegal transfer of legislative authority from the NYS Senate and Assembly, in violation of … the NYS Constitution."

An attorney for Cuomo has replied, in legal papers the that club’s arguments are “based on a hodgepodge of constitutional arguments, all of which lack merit.”

And Cuomo’s spokesman, Rich Azzopardi, said, of McCarthy’s lawsuit: “This executive authority was passed by the legislature and, as we were able to bend the curve to get through this public health crisis as 20 other states are spiking, it was clearly necessary to fight this ‎pandemic. My advice to him is the same advice I give everyone, stay smart, wear a mask and wash your hands.”

The club is also suing Suffolk County, as an agent enforcing Cuomo’s closure orders, and in the case of the federal government, the suit names as defendants not only the Small Business Administration, but also Jovita Carranza, the administrator of the SBA, and Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

Derek Poppe , a spokesman for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, said: “Due to the pending litigation we are unable to comment at this time.”

But Dennis Cohen, the Suffolk County Attorney, said in court papers, in response to the suit, that “the county takes no position regarding the underlying merits of the case. The county and its governmental subdivisions, including the Suffolk County Police Department, will abide by this Court’s decision regarding whether or not the Governor’s Executive Orders…should be enforced.”

John Marzulli, a spokesman for Eastern District federal prosecutors, who represents the SBA and the federal officials being sued, declined to comment.

The suit also asks that if that a judge does not permanently overturn the actions of the governor and the federal government, that at least the club should be granted an injunction opening the club while the suit is argued in court.

Even the lifting of the ban on outdoor entertainment under the governor’s gradual reopening program will not help Blush, Murray said. A strip club is essentially an indoor business, he said.

With the club closed, McCarthy has no income to pay the mortgage on unrelated properties he owns, so he also is facing bankruptcy, Murray said.

Murray said the victims of the governments’ actions are not only the owner and the entertainers — many of whom are single mothers working for a living — but the club’s many other employees including bartenders, cooks and security guards.

Murray said the coronavirus money was meant for all legitimate small businesses. But the SBA was denying loans to strip clubs based on its longstanding and pre-coronavirus policy of not making loans to establishment in which there are “prurient performances of a sexual nature.”

Nude or partially nude dancing has long been protected as freedom of expression under the First Amendment, Murray noted, so the SBA policy is, at the very least, “archaic.”

With Yancey Roy