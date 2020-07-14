Grocery prices in the metropolitan area continued their sharp rise last month compared with a year earlier because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that the cost of food at home rose 5.4% in June, year over year, in the 25-county region that includes Long Island.

The largest increases were for meat, poultry, fish and eggs, which was up 9.7% from June 2019 and dairy products, up 6.1%.

The cost of cereal and bakery items climbed 5.4% last month compared with a year earlier. Fruit and vegetable prices were up 3.9%.

Despite the rise in grocery costs, the consumer price index for the metro area increased 1.3% in June compared with a year earlier. The index's year-over-year increases were 1.4% in May, 1.1% in April and 2% in March. The coronavirus began affecting New York State in March.

Big declines in the cost of gasoline helped to offset June's rise in the cost of food, housing and health care.

Pump prices fell 24.2% last month compared with a year earlier.

Housing costs increased 1.9% and medical care rose 5.1%

Besides gasoline, the largest price drop in June, year over year, was for clothing, which fell 7.8%.