Brewer Manny Coelho sees a new digital mobile passport with discounts for shoppers in local downtowns as helping Lithology Brewing Co. in Farmingdale, which he partially owns, to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Long Island Downtown Deals Travel Pass “is going to bring people to downtown and they’re going to get to know our brand, the quality of beer that we have,” he said. “Some will become loyal customers, repeat customers. We need that because we’re hurting.”

Lithology, a farm brewery where at least 60% of the ingredients come from New York State, has a coupon on the mobile passport for 15% off beer, wine and spirits consumed on premise.

The small business at 211A Main St. will host Thursday’s public unveiling of the passport by the tourism promotions agency Discover Long Island and both counties.

The hospitality industry, including bars, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions, “has been the hardest hit industry in our region as a result of COVID-19 and the small businesses in our downtowns need immediate assistance to drive economic recovery,” said Kristen Jarnagin, CEO of the tourism agency.

The mobile passport is free to use for both shoppers and retailers. It initially is limited to businesses in six downtowns: Farmingdale, Great Neck, Greenport, Huntington, Patchogue and Rockville Centre. More than 100 merchants are listed so far.

Shoppers can sign up for the mobile passport at discoverlongisland.com/deals, a link will be sent to their cellular telephone that opens the pass, and they will be directed to add a button icon to their home screen. The passport can be used at any time and unlike an app, doesn’t require the user to download information, Jarnagin said.

The mobile passport was developed by the digital marketing company Bandwango in Salt Lake City, Utah, which has taken on similar projects for dozens of cities coping with the coronavirus-induced recession. The Nassau County and Suffolk County industrial development agencies split the $13,500 cost for the Long Island passport.

Nassau IDA chairman Richard Kessel said the passport “will provide an economic boost to our local businesses and downtowns, which are a top priority for us in these unprecedented times.”

Suffolk IDA executive director Anthony J. Catapano agreed, adding, “We are pleased to be playing a supportive role in the initiative and look forward to the program's success spreading throughout the downtowns of Long Island.”

Officials seeking to have a downtown added to the mobile passport should send an email to tourism@discoverlongisland.com.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone both encouraged Long Islanders and tourists to use the passport, saying, it could help small businesses stay afloat.

That’s what Coelho, the Farmingdale brewer, hopes will happen.

He and his four partners closed Lithology’s tasting room and stopped making beer in March after nonessential activity was shut down to slow the coronavirus’ spread.

They laid off their four employees and began taking orders via lithologybrewing.com. Coelho, the only remaining employee, handled takeout and curbside pickup orders and made home deliveries.

The brewery reopened in June, and with a Paycheck Protection Program loan, rehired the laid off employees and took on two more. It received a free starter kit of masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment, or PPE, from the Nassau IDA.

“We have to be able to be here at the end of this,” Coelho said, referring to the pandemic. “Right now, we’re treading water.”

