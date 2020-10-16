TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Express Employment Professionals plans a drive-through job fair

By Sarina Trangle sarina.trangle@newsday.com @SarinaTrangle
The Express Employment Professionals staffing agency is hosting a drive-through job fair in Farmingdale Saturday.

The Hauppauge, Roslyn and Farmingdale franchises will gather in the Farmingdale location's parking lot, at 565 Broadhollow Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can learn about job openings while sitting in their vehicles. The three Express locations have a variety of opportunities, including in housekeeping, warehousing, machine operation and administration, according to Sabrina Park, recruitment director of the Farmingdale office.

"Our drive-through fair will allow job seekers to meet our dedicated staff in-person while keeping our community safe," said Jim Morris, who owns the Farmingdale Express office. "For many, the employment atmosphere has created great uncertainty due to COVID-19, and we are excited to help people get back on their feet."

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

