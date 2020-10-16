TODAY'S PAPER
BusinessCoronavirus

Drive-thru job fair Saturday in Farmingdale

The job fair, run by staffing businesses, will

The job fair, run by staffing businesses, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a Farmingdale parking lot at 565 Broadhollow Rd. Credit: Sabrina Park

By Sarina Trangle sarina.trangle@newsday.com @SarinaTrangle
The Express Employment Professionals staffing agency is hosting a drive-thru job fair in Farmingdale Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Hauppauge, Roslyn and Farmingdale franchises will gather in the Farmingdale location's parking lot, at 565 Broadhollow Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can learn about job openings while sitting in their vehicles. The three Express locations have a variety of opportunities, including in housekeeping, warehousing, machine operation and administration, according to Sabrina Park, recruitment director of the Farmingdale office.

"Our drive-thru fair will allow job seekers to meet our dedicated staff in-person while keeping our community safe," said Jim Morris, who owns the Farmingdale Express office. "For many, the employment atmosphere has created great uncertainty due to COVID-19, and we are excited to help people get back on their feet."

Sarina Trangle

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

