The Express Employment Professionals staffing agency is hosting a drive-thru job fair in Farmingdale Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Hauppauge, Roslyn and Farmingdale franchises will gather in the Farmingdale location's parking lot, at 565 Broadhollow Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can learn about job openings while sitting in their vehicles. The three Express locations have a variety of opportunities, including in housekeeping, warehousing, machine operation and administration, according to Sabrina Park, recruitment director of the Farmingdale office.

"Our drive-thru fair will allow job seekers to meet our dedicated staff in-person while keeping our community safe," said Jim Morris, who owns the Farmingdale Express office. "For many, the employment atmosphere has created great uncertainty due to COVID-19, and we are excited to help people get back on their feet."