TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
BusinessCoronavirus

NY economy shrinks by 36.3% during April-June because of COVID shutdown

Patchogue stores were among those affected by the

Patchogue stores were among those affected by the March shutdown because of COVID-19. A nearly deserted Main Street in Patchogue seen here on May 27.  Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

New York was among the states with the biggest drop in economic activity in the April-June period as businesses shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to data released Friday.

The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis reported New York’s gross domestic product fell 36.3% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter of 2020. GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in an area.

New York’s economy contracted more than the U.S. economy, with national GDP falling 31.4% in April-June compared with January-March.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis said every state and the District of Columbia saw less economic activity in the April-June period. The hardest hit were Hawaii and Nevada, each with GDP down 42.2%. Washington, D.C., with its GDP of 20.4%, fared the best.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here in March, Cuomo sends well-wishes to Trump and First Lady for COVID-19 recovery
John McCoy's painting of Pan American Airways' Dixie Soaring success: Port Washington made aviation history
"Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Your State: New app to help NY residents detect potential exposure to COVID-19
Rob Agostisi, left, and Nassau County Comptroller Jack Former Long Beach city managers say they won't get fair trial on LI
On Thursday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Jones Beach breast cancer walk to be held virtually
A Nassau County 1ST PCT officer was involved Cop injured after crash of patrol vehicle, police say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search