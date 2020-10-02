New York was among the states with the biggest drop in economic activity in the April-June period as businesses shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to data released Friday.

The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis reported New York’s gross domestic product fell 36.3% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter of 2020. GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in an area.

New York’s economy contracted more than the U.S. economy, with national GDP falling 31.4% in April-June compared with January-March.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis said every state and the District of Columbia saw less economic activity in the April-June period. The hardest hit were Hawaii and Nevada, each with GDP down 42.2%. Washington, D.C., with its GDP of 20.4%, fared the best.

