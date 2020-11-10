TODAY'S PAPER
LI economy to rebound in second half of 2021 after rough start, economist says

John A. Rizzo, chief economist for the Long

John A. Rizzo, chief economist for the Long Island Association, said the island's economy will begin to rebound in the second half of 2021 when a vaccine becomes widely available. Credit: James T. Madore

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Long Island’s economy will begin to rebound from the coronavirus-induced recession in the second half of 2021 when a vaccine becomes widely available, a local economist said on Tuesday.

John A. Rizzo, chief economist for the Long Island Association business group, predicted companies would begin investing in operations and hiring workers in July-December. However, economic activity will be slow in January-March as the number of virus cases increases and nonessential businesses potentially are shut down for a second time, he said.

Small business owners "can expect a better second half" of 2021, said Rizzo, who also is a Stony Brook University professor. "The first quarter [January-March period] could be challenging because the virus will be spiking and that may necessitate further lockdown measures" of businesses.

"But there is a light at the end of the tunnel and there’s a time frame because of the news about the Pfizer vaccine," he told a virtual meeting of the LIA’s small- and mid-sized business committee.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

