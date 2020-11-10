Long Island’s economy will begin to rebound from the coronavirus-induced recession in the second half of 2021 when a vaccine becomes widely available, a local economist said on Tuesday.

John A. Rizzo, chief economist for the Long Island Association business group, predicted companies would begin investing in operations and hiring workers in July-December. However, economic activity will be slow in January-March as the number of virus cases increases and nonessential businesses potentially are shut down for a second time, he said.

Small business owners "can expect a better second half" of 2021, said Rizzo, who also is a Stony Brook University professor. "The first quarter [January-March period] could be challenging because the virus will be spiking and that may necessitate further lockdown measures" of businesses.

"But there is a light at the end of the tunnel and there’s a time frame because of the news about the Pfizer vaccine," he told a virtual meeting of the LIA’s small- and mid-sized business committee.