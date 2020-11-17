Long Island’s recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession will be strong, "a real boom," once the pandemic subsides, an economist for New York’s top bank said Tuesday.

"Over the next year, when you do get a recovery, it’ll be a strong recovery," said Jason Bram, a regional economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. "Things will come back with a vengeance because people haven’t traveled for much of the past nine months, they haven’t gone to movies or plays … There will be a real boom," he said.

Bram, who studies the economy of the Long Island and the metropolitan area, predicted the recovery won't start until spring 2021, at the earliest, because of the virus’ second wave, which is underway.

"I’m not optimistic about the next two or three months," he told a virtual meeting of the Long Island Association’s financial services and tax policy committee. "A lot of experts have said in the winter, it [number of coronavirus cases] is going to get worse."

