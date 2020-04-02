Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York is now allowing real estate agents, inspectors and appraisers to resume work as long as they do so in a “clean and safe" way, a state real estate trade group announced Wednesday.

The New York State Association of Realtors said according to a notice issued Wednesday by state officials, “Residential and commercial showings along with back office real estate work, appraisal services and home inspections are essential real estate functions effective immediately.”

The Albany-based trade group said the notice from the state’s economic development agency, Empire State Development, states that all essential businesses “must continue to comply with the guidance and directives for maintaining a clean and safe work environment issued by the Department of Health, and every business, even if essential, is strongly urged to maintain social distance to the extent possible.”

Empire State Development and the New York State Association of Realtors did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last month ordered all nonessential businesses to shut down all in-person work by March 22 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, real estate was not on the list of essential businesses.

In a statement on its website, the Albany-based trade group said the state has now designated residential home and commercial office showings, home inspections and residential appraisers as essential.

The state's notice issued Wednesday said that while back-office real estate work is also essential, workers should “utilize telecommuting or work from home procedures to the maximum extent possible,” the trade group said.

The group urged members to “limit person to person contact and observe the six-foot separation guidance.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a statement, the trade group’s president, Jennifer Stevenson, said the real estate industry “has been given a great responsibility in this time of crisis to help meet the needs of New York’s residential and commercial property buyers and owners.” But, she said, workers must “continue to practice socially responsible distancing that is helping to flatten the curve during this national health crisis. Our mantra must be ‘safety first, work second.’ ”