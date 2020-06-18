TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
BusinessCoronavirus

SBA simplifies small business applications for PPP loan forgiveness

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced two

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced two new forms for borrowers to seek forgiveness of their Paycheck Protection Program loans. Credit: James T. Madore

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The application to have a Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiven has been cut in half, officials said.

The full forgiveness application is now 5 pages instead of 11, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced this week.

The form may be found at nwsdy.li/ezforgive.

There also is a 3-page “EZ application” for borrowers who are self-employed or did not reduce the salaries of employees by more than 25%. The form is at nwsdy.li/ezapply

“The EZ application requires fewer calculations and less documentation, which makes the process much less intimidating,” said SBA regional administrator Steve Bulger. “I’m sure this will go a long way toward improving access and helping us distribute the remaining PPP appropriations to support small business owners and their employees.”

On Long Island, small-business owners have complained about the complexity of seeking forgiveness for all or part of their PPP loans, in particular frequent changes in regulations by SBA and the Department of Treasury.

Applications should be submitted to the lender, not SBA, once the borrower has exhausted the PPP funds, in either eight weeks or 24 weeks.

SBA will audit all borrowers with loans of more than $2 million, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in April, adding spot checks will be conducted of smaller loans.

PPP loans are for up to $10 million per applicant and generally go to businesses with 500 or fewer employees. The interest rate is 1% with a five-year term, and the entire amount is forgivable in some instances. Newsday has secured a $10 million PPP loan.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search