TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
82° Good Afternoon
BusinessCoronavirus

1 in 3 firms will close without increased sales, government aid, NY Fed polls show

While malls and stores have reopened, attracting customers

While malls and stores have reopened, attracting customers to come back has been tough.  One in three retailers and service firms said they would close in six to 10 months unless sales improve or they get more government aid, according to a new survey by the New York Federal Reserve Bank.  Credit: Bloomberg/Maranie Staab

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

One third of service firms and factories will run out of money in less than a year if their sales don’t increase and additional coronavirus relief doesn’t come from government, according to polls released Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found 34% of retailers and service firms in New York State, northern New Jersey and Fairfield County, Connecticut expect to shut down in six to 10 months “if current revenue levels were to persist without any further support from government programs.”

In a separate survey of manufacturers in New York State, 32% said they won’t survive without a cash infusion from increased sales or government loans.

In both surveys, about half of those indicating that they would become insolvent  "said they could last at least another six months...  and the average expected time frame for this was about 10 months,” the New York Fed said.

The bank surveyed about 125 factories and about 200 retailers and service firms during Aug. 3-10, with Long Islanders participating in both polls.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Parents and children from the Jericho School District Protesters for and against homeless shelter face off in Oyster Bay
Research work is conducted at Cold Spring Harbor Cold Spring Harbor Lab backs state oversight bill of PSEG Long Island
Vasha Maharaj, of East Meadow, cleans the surfaces LI bus systems weather pandemic, but need more riders
Alaska and Delaware were added back Tuesday to Cuomo: Alaska and Delaware added, once more, to NY's travel quarantine list
Medical experts expressed concerns about physical distancing in Q&A: Doctors discuss buses, hygiene, parents as role models
The National Weather Service said skies should clear Forecast: Rain, then mostly sunny; rip current risk
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search