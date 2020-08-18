One third of service firms and factories will run out of money in less than a year if their sales don’t increase and additional coronavirus relief doesn’t come from government, according to polls released Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found 34% of retailers and service firms in New York State, northern New Jersey and Fairfield County, Connecticut expect to shut down in six to 10 months “if current revenue levels were to persist without any further support from government programs.”

In a separate survey of manufacturers in New York State, 32% said they won’t survive without a cash infusion from increased sales or government loans.

In both surveys, about half of those indicating that they would become insolvent "said they could last at least another six months... and the average expected time frame for this was about 10 months,” the New York Fed said.

The bank surveyed about 125 factories and about 200 retailers and service firms during Aug. 3-10, with Long Islanders participating in both polls.