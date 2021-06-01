Regions like Long Island, with income above the national average, are recovering more slowly from the pandemic than lower-income regions, according to a study of businesses by New York’s top bank.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found companies with 500 or fewer employees in high-income counties, such as Nassau and Suffolk, reported larger revenue declines last year and lagged the rebound seen at companies in low-income counties.

The disparity is due to differences in COVID-19 safety precautions across the country and how households spend their earnings, said Rajashri Chakrabarti, a senior economist at the New York Fed.

She said residents of high-income counties, which are near cities and experienced severe coronavirus outbreaks, reduced spending on travel, recreation, entertainment and other discretionary items a year ago. They also saved more.

Residents of low-income counties — many of whom lost jobs — still had to spend on necessities but were helped by supplemental unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, she said during a virtual news conference last week.

Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of economic activity in counties regardless of income level.

"The New York metro area was hit much harder than the nation overall. … We’re also seeing a slower recovery," said Giorgio Topa, a vice president in the bank’s research and statistics department, responding to a Newsday question.

Topa and Chakrabarti are among five bank economists who authored the study, "COVID-19 and Small Businesses: Uneven Patterns by Race and Income," which is based on business revenue figures from the data processing firm Womply and census data. Information for Long Island and other regions wasn’t released.

"At the beginning of 2020, there were no visible differences between high- and low-income counties when it comes to small-business revenue growth," said economist Davide Melcangi. "However, when the pandemic hit [in March 2020] small business revenues fell for most U.S. counties, but more so for high-income counties."

He continued, "High-income households typically consumed in-person goods and services, which were restricted by the pandemic by social distancing."

When the rebound in business revenue began last summer, Melcangi said, it "was sharper and faster in low-income counties" because "supplementary unemployment benefits and stimulus checks translated into more rapid recovery in consumption and therefore more business revenues."

He added the revenue recovery in high-income counties lagged that of low-income counties until early this year.