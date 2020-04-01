Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

With 80,500 New Yorkers filing for unemployment insurance last week, nearly six times the normal number, the state Department of Labor is struggling to handle the flood of claims and questions from workers laid off due to the coronavirus shutdown.

A recent expansion of unemployment benefits was included in a federal economic relief bill signed into law last week, providing an extra $600 a week on top of the unemployment aid that states provide and extending benefits for 13 weeks beyond the standard six months.

The legislation also extends unemployment benefits, for the first time, to gig workers and sole proprietors under its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Many applicants have questions but are frustrated by long wait times or unable to get through at all on busy phone lines.

Last week, the agency received more than 8.2 million phone calls, compared with 50,000 in a normal week.

"We are experiencing unprecedented call volume but we are committed to getting everyone their benefits and will even retroactively date your claim so that you are not financially penalized," the DOL said.

Here are answers to common questions about the filing process:

How do I file a claim?

You may file online or by phone. The state hasn't allowed in-person applications since 2005. DOL recommends you file online.

To do so, go to labor.ny.gov./unemploymentassistance.shtm. You may file online Monday – Thursday from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm, Friday from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday all day and Sunday until 7 pm.

You will be asked to create an NY.gov account, if you don't already have one. Select unemployment insurance, enter your Social Security number, create a PIN and follow the instructions to file.

To file by phone, call 888-209-8124, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Saturday hours have been added, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Have any changes been made because of the spike in claims?

Portions of the application and verification process have been streamlined to expedite claims. This includes changing how data is collected and sometimes eliminating the need to speak to an agent to complete a claim.

How long will it take to receive my first unemployment check?

Once a claim is complete, payments will be issued as soon as a week. Those who select direct deposit will likely receive their payment faster than those who select a check or debit card option.

How much will I get?

Your benefit rate is based on your recent wages. The current maximum weekly benefit rate in New York is $504.

Will I receive the additional $600 on top of that?

Yes. Those who are approved for unemployment benefits do not have to do anything else to be qualified for the additional $600 a week starting April 5 through July 31.

How long will my benefits last?

If you are still unemployed after the standard 26 week benefit period, you will receive up to 13 additional weeks of checks.

Am I still required to provide proof that I’m searching for a job?

Yes, but you do not have to complete any face-to-face or in-person activities. The Labor Department is working on relaxing these requirements.

I’ve completed the online portion of my application but have been unable to do my follow-up call because of busy phone lines. What should I do?

Call back on your designated filing date. Your filing date is based on the first letter of your last name.

A - F : Monday

G – N : Tuesday

O – Z : Wednesday

Missed your day: Thursday and Friday

I have not been laid off but I am not receiving any income because my employer is currently closed. Can I file for unemployment?

If you are not being paid your normal rate, you should file for unemployment insurance.

Can I apply for unemployment to supplement some of my lost income due to a severe reduction in hours?

Yes. If you earn less than $504 per week, you may be eligible for partial unemployment. You should file a claim to determine if you are eligible.

What type of information do I need to apply for unemployment?

Gather your information before filing a claim: SSN, drivers license information, your last w-2 (for employer information, employer number and wages); if you want direct deposit, get your account number and routing number.



If my former employer contests my unemployment claim, am I out of luck?

While that can happen, DOL recommends that you respond promptly to requests for further information; this can help the department make a determination faster. Depending on how you filed, you may get requests for information mailed to your address of record or through your online account.

Will any assistance be provided to applicants who may not be familiar with computers or using the internet?

Yes. The DOL will provide technical assistance through email or over the phone.

Do you have to be a U.S. citizen, or be eligible to work in the U.S., to get unemployment insurance?

Yes. To be eligible, a worker must be legally authorized to work in the United States .

Are freelancers or gig workers such as Uber drivers now eligible for unemployment?

Traditionally, independent contractors working in New York State are not eligible. However, under the recently signed federal expansions of unemployment coverage, they may be. Such workers should apply for unemployment insurance and if deemed ineligible, they may still be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. After applying for PUA, applicants may be qualified, for 26 weeks of PUA benefits and an additional $600 a week from April 5 through July 31.

Are sole proprietors or owners of single-employee businesses eligible?

Like independent contractors, self-employed individuals working in New York have traditionally not been eligible, but they may be under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and should apply.

Are unemployment benefits taxable income?

Yes. Unemployment benefits are subject to state and federal taxes.