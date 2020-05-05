TODAY'S PAPER
Henry Schein cutting jobs to manage costs as COVID hurts dental sales

Henry Schein Inc. is cutting jobs, reducing hours

Henry Schein Inc. is cutting jobs, reducing hours and suspending its 401k match to manage costs, the company said. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest public company by revenue, is cutting jobs, trimming work hours and suspending its 401k match to manage costs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our worldwide results for the month of March, and continues to impact our dental business, in particular, as many dental practices are closed except for emergency procedures," chairman and chief executive Stanley M. Bergman said in a statement Tuesday.

In releasing its first quarter financial results, the Melville company did not immediately disclose the scope of its job cuts and furloughs. The company has about 19,000 employees worldwide.

In results for the period ended March 28, a surge in the company's sales of personal protective equipment used to guard against the coronavirus offset lower demand in its primary dental business.

Overall, net sales for the quarter increased 2.9% to $2.4 billion. Net income was $130.5 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, versus $118.4 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, in the prior year.

While dental sales declined by 4.6% to $1.5 billion, medical sales climbed 17.1% to $800.7 million and technology services rose 14.2% to $132 million.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ken Schachter on June

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

