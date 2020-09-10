Nearly one in 10 Long Island homeowners have fallen behind on their mortgages, and housing advocates and attorneys are urging them to seek help before the situation gets worse.

More than 60,000 Long Island homeowners had missed at least one mortgage payment by July – a nearly threefold increase from a year earlier, according to figures provided to Newsday by Black Knight Inc., a mortgage industry technology and data provider. That means almost 9.5% of local borrowers were delinquent, up from 4% a year before, the company said.

More than 41,000 of those borrowers had missed at least three payments, almost seven times as many as last July, Black Knight reported. Of all local homeowners with mortgages, 6% were at least three months behind, up from 1% a year earlier. The figures include borrowers in forbearance, Black Knight said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, lenders’ forbearance programs are allowing many homeowners to skip at least three mortgage payments. Federally backed mortgages typically offer more flexible terms such as allowing borrowers to delay payments until the end of the loan term, but many privately held mortgages require a lump-sum payment as soon as the forbearance ends. Nationwide, 7.16% of mortgage borrowers were in forbearance, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Tuesday.

For those who have fallen behind, “what will hurt is if they do nothing and keep their head in the sand,” said Gale D. Berg, director of pro bono attorney activities at the Nassau County Bar Association. Once the forbearance periods end, she said, "the floodgates are going to open and there's going to be a mess."

Homeowners struggling to make payments should contact their lender to discuss the situation, and they should also reach out to nonprofit housing groups – in particular, those approved by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development or included in the state Homeowner Protection Program – that provide free help from housing counselors and attorneys, as well as legal groups such as the Nassau County Bar Association that can put homeowners in touch with volunteer attorneys, Berg said.

Expecting a 'tsunami'

Once lenders start to take more action on delinquent mortgages, “it's going to be a wave, but one of those huge tsunami waves, that's how bad this is going to be,” said Kathleen Maher, a Hempstead-based staff attorney with the nonprofit legal advocacy group Nassau Suffolk Law Services.

Among Maher’s clients is Nagelande Lerebours, a special education teacher and mother of three children, ages 11 to 15. Lerebours said she has been trying to save her Baldwin home from foreclosure since 2018, after going through a difficult divorce.

She said her mortgage servicer, a Dallas-based company called Mr. Cooper, formerly known as Nationstar Mortgage, offered her a trial loan modification earlier this year, and she made all three trial payments of $2,480.

“It hasn’t been easy, but we did it and we did it on time,” Lerebours said of the modified payments. She said she and her fiancé, Dwayne Evans, a track and field event consultant and coach whose income has declined due to the COVID-19 shutdown, “just want stability for the children. We’re adults, we could always do something for ourselves, but when there’s children involved it’s a different story.”

She said Maher has been “our backbone” as they have faced foreclosure. “You need someone who’s thorough ... who is supportive,” she said. She said she is still waiting for final approval on a permanent modification.

In a statement, Mr. Cooper said it does not comment on individual situations but it is following guidelines set by the loan investor and working to find a resolution for Lerebours.

How it adds up

For those who cannot pay their housing bills, the missed payments add up fast.

Monthly mortgage payments average about $3,290 in Nassau County and $2,883 in Suffolk County, the most recent available figures show. That includes an average mortgage principal and interest payment of $2,006 in Nassau County and $1,823 in Suffolk County, according to Black Knight. Plus, homeowners paid average monthly property taxes of $1,175 in Nassau and $951 in Suffolk in 2017, the Internal Revenue Service reported. In New York, homeowners’ insurance adds an average $109 to the monthly payment, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Once that debt catches up with homeowners, “I think it's going to be the worst economic crisis that we possibly have seen,” said Gwen O’Shea, president and CEO of the Community Development Corp. of Long Island. “People are hurting desperately right now,” she said. “It’s human nature to sort of drag it out as long as possible. I think we're all hoping that there's an end in sight. But that's potentially not the case, right? ... I don't think we've seen the full impact from a jobs perspective and an earnings perspective.”

Long Island’s unemployment rate rose to 13.8% in July, an increase of 1 percentage point from a month earlier as more people entered the labor market in search of jobs, state figures show.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions on foreclosures are ending, attorneys say lenders are gradually resuming work on pre-pandemic foreclosure cases and starting to file a small number of new foreclosure lawsuits. The shutdown that started in March halted work on non-essential cases such as foreclosures. State officials began lifting foreclosure restrictions in June. Now, work on many foreclosure cases can proceed as long as lenders abide by certain rules, though foreclosure sales are banned until Oct. 15.

For homeowners with loans backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, the Federal Housing Finance Agency has imposed a moratorium on single-family foreclosures and evictions from bank-owned homes until Dec. 31.

'Eerie' quiet for now

With lenders only gradually filing new cases, the share of borrowers facing foreclosure declined by about 0.3 percentage points in July from a year earlier, to 1.3% in Nassau and 1.9% in Suffolk, Black Knight reported. Lenders filed only 17 new foreclosure notices on Long Island in July, down from 311 a year earlier, according to California-based Attom Data Solutions.

Before the pandemic, O’Shea said her group would get 50 to 75 calls a month from people facing foreclosure, but lately the phones have been so quiet it’s “eerie,” she said.

O’Shea said homeowners can benefit from options ranging from temporary solutions such as forbearance to longer-term measures for those who do not believe they can continue to pay their bills. In addition, O’Shea’s group is working with local government agencies to try to fund assistance for those who have fallen behind on their mortgages.

"Someone doesn't have to wait until they're three months behind in their mortgage to call us, they can call us even when they're concerned about where they may be next month,” O’Shea said. “We could talk and look at budgeting and financing and resources that are available.”