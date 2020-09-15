Record-high home prices in Nassau and Suffolk in August
Long Island home prices hit record highs last month, as buyers scrambled to win bidding wars for scarce inventory.
In Nassau County, home sales reached a median price of $595,000 in August, up 7.6% from a year earlier, OneKey MLS, the multiple listing service that includes Long Island, reported Tuesday. Suffolk County homes sold for a median price of $456,000, a 10.1% annual increase. Those were the highest sale prices ever reported by the listing service.
The number of homes listed for sale has dropped by almost 18% in Nassau and 33% in Suffolk, compared with the previous August, listing service figures show.
New contract signings soared by 45.6% in Nassau and 42.4% in Suffolk last month, year over year, the listing service reported.
Home sales plummeted year-over-year by nearly 29% in Nassau and 24.5% in Suffolk, listing service figures show. It typically takes two to three months for a home to go from contract signing to closed sale, so those declines likely reflect the drop in contract signings during the COVID-19 shutdown that ended on June 10.
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime