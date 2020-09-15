TODAY'S PAPER
Record-high home prices in Nassau and Suffolk in August

In Nassau County, prices were up 7.6% from a year earlier, and in Suffolk County they were up 10.1%; above, an Elmont neighborhood. Credit: Newsday/John Keating

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Long Island home prices hit record highs last month, as buyers scrambled to win bidding wars for scarce inventory.

In Nassau County, home sales reached a median price of $595,000 in August, up 7.6% from a year earlier, OneKey MLS, the multiple listing service that includes Long Island, reported Tuesday. Suffolk County homes sold for a median price of $456,000, a 10.1% annual increase. Those were the highest sale prices ever reported by the listing service.

The number of homes listed for sale has dropped by almost 18% in Nassau and 33% in Suffolk, compared with the previous August, listing service figures show.

New contract signings soared by 45.6% in Nassau and 42.4% in Suffolk last month, year over year, the listing service reported.

Home sales plummeted year-over-year by nearly 29% in Nassau and 24.5% in Suffolk, listing service figures show. It typically takes two to three months for a home to go from contract signing to closed sale, so those declines likely reflect the drop in contract signings during the COVID-19 shutdown that ended on June 10.

Maura McDermott poses for an employee headshot at

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

