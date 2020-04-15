Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Long Island home sales plummeted in March as the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult or impossible to close deals at the end of the month, a new report shows.

The number of closed sales fell by 19.4% in Nassau County and 16.6% in Suffolk County last month, compared with the previous March, the Long Island Board of Realtors reported Wednesday.

On March 22, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order shutting down non-essential businesses took effect, blocking in-person work by real estate agents and other professionals who handle real estate closings. On April 2, state officials allowed real estate agents, inspectors and appraisers to resume work, but only in their offices or virtually. Agents, attorneys and other real estate professionals have begun working out ways to close home sales without violating social distancing rules intended to slow the spread of the virus.

The new report shows that closed sale prices – generally agreed upon two to three months previously, before the pandemic struck – rose in both counties in March. The median closed sale price in Nassau last month was $530,000, up 2.9% from a year earlier. In Suffolk, the median price jumped by 9.5% annually, to $405,000, the report shows.

New contract signings dropped year-over-year by 14% in Nassau and 6.6% in Suffolk, the report shows. The number of homes listed for sale on Long Island fell by 19% compared with a year earlier.

The home sales report was issued by OneKey MLS, a new multiple listing service formed by the Long Island Board of Realtors and the White Plains-based Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. The new service, which brought together the two largest listing services in New York, is now the nation’s sixth largest listing service, with more than 40,000 members in the real estate industry, the Long Island Board of Realtors said.