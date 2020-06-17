TODAY'S PAPER
Number of Long Island home sales plunge in May as prices rise 10%

A home for sale in Wyandanch this spring.

A home for sale in Wyandanch this spring. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Long Island home sales plummeted in May, but a scarce supply of listings pushed up prices.

The number of closed home sales dropped last month by nearly 46% in Nassau County and 34.4% in Suffolk County, compared with the previous May, OneKey MLS reported Wednesday. New contract signings fell even more precipitously, declining year-over-year by more than 60% in Nassau and nearly 46% in Suffolk, the multiple listing service reported.

Despite the steep drop in activity, the median price increased by slightly more than 10% annually in both counties, to $585,000 in Nassau and $429,450 in Suffolk, the report shows.

The inventory of homes listed for sale dropped annually by 23.6% in Nassau and 25.5% in Suffolk.

It would take 8.5 months to sell all the homes listed for sale in Nassau, and 5.7 months in Suffolk, at last month’s pace of sales. Brokers say a balanced market has a six- to eight-month supply of homes.

New York State officials gave their approval for real estate agents to resume in-person work such as showings on June 10, for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown began in March. Previously, agents were only allowed to work virtually or in their offices, in a measure intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

