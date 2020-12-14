Long Island home prices hit record highs last month, as low interest rates and the ongoing pandemic kept buyers locked in fierce competition.

In Suffolk County, homes sold for a median price of $473,500 in November, up 18.4% from a year earlier, the multiple listing service OneKey MLS reported Monday. Nassau County home prices jumped 11.9% annually, to a median $598,000.

The upward pressure on prices showed no signs of ending, with pending sale prices up year-over-year by 14% in Nassau and 16% in Suffolk, OneKey reported.

In Suffolk, home sales surged annually by 19% last month, while the number of homes going into contract increased by 21%. Nassau home sales increased by 31% and pending sales soared by 35%, compared with the previous November, the OneKey report shows.

The furious pace of sales left few homes for buyers to choose from, with inventory down annually by 35% in Suffolk and 18% in Nassau.

The low supply put sellers in a strong position in both counties. At last month’s pace of pending sales, selling all the homes on the market would take 2.4 months in Suffolk and 3.3 months in Nassau. That’s less than half the six- to eight-month supply that makes for a balanced market, according to brokers.

Long Island’s housing market has seen a massive surge of pent-up sales activity in the wake of the COVID-19 real estate shutdown, which imposed restrictions on in-person sales activity from March until June 10. In addition, an influx of buyers leaving New York City during the pandemic has led to intense demand for high-end homes in communities such as the North Shore of Nassau County and the East End.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Buyers also are seeking to lock in record-low interest rates, which has caused more competition for entry-level and midpriced homes, brokers say. The average mortgage rate was 2.71% last week, down 1.02 percentage point from a year ago, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported last week.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.