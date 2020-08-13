Many business owners spent quarantine innovating.

They developed creative ways to reach customers largely confined to their homes — from customizing touch-up kits for salon regulars to sourcing fitness equipment for gym members.

Without adjustments, most companies would falter, according to Emil Everett, president of New Amsterdam, LLC, an East Hampton consulting firm.

“Every organization in some way, shape or form has had to adapt,” said Everett, of East Hampton.

Some of these pivots will outlast the pandemic, according to Richard Chan, director of Stony Brook University’s Center of Entrepreneurial Finance. He said businesses and consumers will grow accustomed to habits picked up during this economic disruption, which is likely to last longer than more common upheavals, such as natural disasters.

"The change will be more long-lasting," said Chan, of Stony Brook.

Newsday will highlight how companies are adjusting in our new weekly column, Road to Recovery.

Weeks ahead of the state requiring businesses to close, Phil Sottile and Stacey Lerman began preparing to virtually serve members of Intelligent Fitness, their East Northport fitness studio. The married couple's business leased, and in some cases, sold — cycles and other exercise equipment to members, who then work out at home while streaming videos of instructors leading classes. The studio has been conducting virtual group classes and one-on-one rehabilitation and coaching sessions.

Intelligent Fitness added an extra free month to the plans of existing members and froze its rates, Sottile said. He said the cost rose slightly for new members. For instance, unlimited packages were $135, but are now $150 a month for the virtual classes and equipment rental.

Sottile, a Melville resident who also works as an injury prevention instructor and safety educator at Con Edison, spoke with Newsday about Intelligent Fitness' evolution.

How did you handle the pandemic?

"We developed a whole rental income and program that kept the business going."

How did you hand out the equipment?

"Between March 6 and March 16 or so, our members would come to the facility. We would either help them load the equipment into their own vehicle or, in cases where they couldn't do that … I would use our own truck to drive the equipment to the members' houses. And then the people that were not members — that started to become new members after this whole thing hit — we either used our own truck to deliver, or in some cases, we would rent a U-Haul."

How much did this cost?

"Probably closer to $4,000. … It starts to include some of the repairs, some of the advanced equipment like a monitor on the bike, buying new equipment and putting that equipment on the streets."

Do they keep the equipment for the length of their membership?

"If they're not in the facility, then yes. … Those members that are like, 'No, no, no, I want to come back, but I also want to keep your equipment in my house' — in order to do that, we [will give] them the option to buy the equipment from us at a reduced cost, or we're going to charge them a very nominal fee. … We [have] members now that are actually just going right ahead and buying the bikes because they think this is going to last longer."

How many members do you have?

"People that are still accessing us on a semiregular basis? Somewhere in the neighborhood of 300."

How many joined during the pandemic?

"Somewhere in the neighborhood of 20."

How will things be different when you reopen?

"We're going to populate half the physical facility with bodies. And the other half or two-thirds, we [have] to get them to come in through the virtual portal during the class. And we think that's the way it'll be maybe for the next six to 12 months."

How confident are you about the business's viability?

"100% … the fundamentals of our business are solid."

Please send suggestions for future Q&As with innovative local business owners to recovery@newsday.com.