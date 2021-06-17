Long Island’s job market added more than 12,500 jobs last month, led largely by gains in the leisure and hospitality sector in its run-up to the summer season, according to state data.

In May, the Island saw a modest 12,600 gain, a 1% increase, in the number of jobs month-over-month from April, the state Labor Department reported Thursday. In total, the region was up to 1.24 million jobs last month, still below pre-pandemic levels.

In April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 shutdown, the Island lost 270,700 private sector jobs. While Long Island, like the country overall, has gained significant ground in recouping jobs since then, the Island remains 114,000 jobs, or 9.9%, below private sector job levels in May 2019.

Gains made in the leisure and hospitality last month were largely due to hiring in restaurant and bar work, which added 6,400 jobs from April into May.