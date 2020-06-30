Long Island employers are hiring for more than 12,500 jobs, state officials said.

The openings represent replacements for just 5% of the 250,000 jobs lost on the Island due to the pandemic shutdown.

The local openings are among more than 95,000 across the state listed on the New York State Department of Labor's Jobs Express website. They can be found at jobs.ny.gov.

On Long Island, Northwell Health with 1,094 openings and Catholic Health services with 1,061 are the employers with the most jobs.

After health care, the sectors with the most openings listed on Long Island were sales and social services, with 1,400 each; office and clerical with 1,100, and restaurant and food service, with nearly 800 jobs.

The state agency could not provide historic data on how many openings the Jobs Express website had listed before the pandemic.

Since the health crisis and ensuing shutdown began in March, more than 2.9 million New Yorkers have filed for unemployment.

Locally, more than 383,000 Long Islanders have filed jobless claims over the 14 weeks of the crisis.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The state has paid about $25 billion in benefits to unemployed residents during the pandemic.

“We have moved heaven and earth to get unemployed New Yorkers their money — paying nearly 12 years’ of benefits in a matter of months,” state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement.

Despite the unprecedented loss of jobs across the region, the Island recently reported its first increase in employment since the pandemic began.

Long Island added more than 48,000 jobs in May, compared to April, as businesses brought workers back in anticipation of the Phase 1 reopening, state data show. The region’s overall job count was still down more than 250,000 — 18.6% — from the year prior, the Labor Department reported.

“Now that businesses are opening back up, we want to help connect every job seeker in New York with the right job opportunity,” Reardon said. “I encourage both businesses in need of workers and New Yorkers in need of a job to take advantage of our Jobs Express website.”