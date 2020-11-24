New Yorkers now have free access to nearly 4,000 online courses and certificate programs offered by Coursera under a new collaboration that aims to give the state's workforce a chance to boost job skills.

The courses focus on "high-growth" and "in-demand" industry sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, health care and technology. Taught by industry educators, the classes, accessed via the state Labor Department website, are part of the catalog of Coursera, a MOOC (for "massive open online course") founded in 2012.

"The war against COVID-19 is one taking place on multiple fronts, and while we are doing everything we can to protect the health of New Yorkers, we must also take the steps necessary for building back a strong economy," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

"This new training platform will be key in this effort by ensuring unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers are not left behind by providing access to the resources and training they need to get back on their feet," Cuomo said.

The large catalog of free classes available include cybersecurity, introduction to mechanical engineering design and machine learning, digital marketing, introduction to iOS app development, supply chain operations, entrepreneurship, and the business of health care specialization, among many others.

Interested New Yorkers can request free account access to the online courses on the state Labor Department’s website, accessible via nwsdy.li/jobtrain24.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.