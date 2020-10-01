TODAY'S PAPER
NY to use $18M in CARES Act funds for job training, small-businesses aid

"I know that this funding will help bridge the gap between education and industry," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.   CUNY will lead efforts in New York City to train residents to learn data analytics, cybersecurity and software design skills. SUNY plans to train New Yorkers at 30 of its community colleges in the areas of tech, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing with an eye toward helping foster new businesses.

New York has been awarded an $18 million federal grant to fund workforce training programs for in-demand jobs and help small businesses across the state rebound from the pandemic, the state announced Wednesday.

The funding is slated to go toward skills training in the fields of technology, logistics, and advanced manufacturing. Additionally, the grant, which comes from the federal CARES Act, will be used to aid entrepreneurs in New York, the state said.

The state’s Labor Department will identify educational and business aid opportunities through a partnership with the Office of Workforce Development, Empire State Development, the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils, and the SUNY and CUNY college systems.

"I know that this funding will help bridge the gap between education and industry," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

The state is one of eight in the nation to receive the workforce funding, New York said.

CUNY will lead efforts in New York City to train residents to learn data analytics, cybersecurity and software design skills. SUNY plans to train New Yorkers at 30 of its community colleges in the areas of tech, health care, and advanced manufacturing with an eye toward helping foster new businesses.

Empire State Development, New York's primary business aid agency, will host a series of "intensive workshops" and boot camps to train small-business owners on how to manage operations amid the pandemic and beyond. And the Labor Department will issue a Request for Proposals to the state’s Regional Economic Development Councils to find industry programs that will train job seekers.

