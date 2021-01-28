TODAY'S PAPER
BusinessCoronavirus

New weekly jobless claims on LI rise 11% as claims across U.S. fall

Nearly 4.8 million Americans received traditional state unemployment

Nearly 4.8 million Americans received traditional state unemployment benefits last week; above closed storefront in Manhattan. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Weekly jobless claims on Long Island rose more than 11% last week following a decline the week before, state data shows.

New benefit claims on the Island rose by 952 to 9,118 for the week ended Jan. 23, up from the 8,166 reported a week earlier, according to state Labor Department numbers released Thursday. Claims last week were nearly five times higher than they were during the same period a year ago.

The newly unemployed join more than 55,000 Long Islanders receiving unemployment insurance payments as of December, the latest month such data is available.

On a year-over-year basis, the Island's labor market was down 104,700 jobs in December, according to state data released last week.

Across the country, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by about 7% but remained at a historically high 847,000, a sign that layoffs keep coming as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.

Last week’s claims dropped by 67,000, from 914,000 the week before, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus hit the United States hard last March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000.

Overall, nearly 4.8 million Americans received traditional state unemployment benefits for the week. That is down from nearly 5 million the week before and far below a staggering peak of nearly 25 million in May when the virus brought economic activity to a near halt. The drop suggests that some of the unemployed are finding new jobs and that others have exhausted state benefits.

There is optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will end the health crisis and help stabilize the economy, but that effort is moving forward haltingly and right now, the job market is stressed.

Since February, the United States has lost 9.8 million jobs, including 140,000 in December.

Americans who lost work because of the pandemic can get aid from extended relief programs, which now offer up to 50 weeks of benefits, or from a new program that targets contractors and the self-employed. Altogether, 18.3 million people were receiving some type of unemployment benefit the week that ended Jan. 9, the latest period for which data is available.

A new government financial aid package provides, among other things, a $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit on top of regular state jobless aid. The new benefit runs through mid-March.

Once vaccines become more widely distributed, economists expect growth to accelerate in the second half of the year as Americans unleash pent-up demand for travel, dining out and visiting movie theaters and concert halls. Such spending could boost hiring.

But for now, the economy is floundering. Retail sales have fallen for three straight months. Restrictions on restaurants, bars and some stores, along with a reluctance of most Americans to shop, travel and eat out, have led to sharp spending cutbacks. With AP

