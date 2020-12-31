Long Islanders' initial unemployment claims for the week ended Dec. 26 jumped 43% compared to the previous week, punctuating a year when the coronavirus pandemic drove cumulative claims sixfold higher to more than a half-million.

The latest weekly claims totaled 6,194, 183% higher than the year-earlier period, and was eclipsed among the state's 10 regions only by New York City's 266% increase, according to data released by the state Department of Labor.

Long Island's spike in claims came as the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits nationwide fell by 19,000 last week to still historically high 787,000.

In 2020, Long Island saw 479,640 more initial jobless claims than the 76,692 filed for all of 2019.

In the latest week, 2,655 initial claims were filed in Nassau County, while 3,539 were filed in Suffolk.

Workers in food preparation and serving, and construction and extraction were the occupations with the highest number of new claims listed in statewide data.

The national numbers, released by the federal Labor Department, are nearly four times higher than last year at this point, before the coronavirus struck.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Employers continue to cut jobs as rising coronavirus infections keep many people at home and state and local governments reimpose restrictions.

U.S. jobless claims were running around 225,000 a week before the pandemic struck with force last March, causing weekly applications to surge to a high of 6.9 million in late March as efforts to contain the virus sent the economy into a deep recession.

The government said that the total number of people receiving traditional unemployment benefits fell by 103,000 to 5.2 million for the week ending Dec. 19, compared with the previous week.

Economists believe that the holidays, in addition to broad confusion over the status of a COVID-19 relief package, suppressed applications for benefits in most parts of the country last week.

Congress passed a $900 billion relief bill that would boost benefit payments and extend two unemployment assistance programs tied to job losses from the pandemic. However, President Donald Trump called the measure a "disgrace" because in his view it did not provide enough in direct payments to individuals.

Trump eventually signed the measure on Sunday but sought to pressure Congress to boost the stimulus payments to individuals from the $600 in the bill to $2,000. The Democratic-controlled House quickly passed legislation to meet Trump's demand, but the Republican-led Senate checked that momentum.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that the proposal to boost payments to $2,000 has "no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."

With The Associated Press