New York Fed payroll survey shows first decline in 12 years

The survey by the New York Fed was

The survey by the New York Fed was taken during the first and second weeks of December.  Credit: Charles Eckert

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Employment at most factories, retailers and service firms is below pre-pandemic levels despite a spate of hiring in the past six months, according to surveys from New York’s top bank.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said 19% of the manufacturers questioned this month had a larger workforce than in February 2020, before the coronavirus struck. The same was true for 11% of retailers and service firms, the bank said.

Among both groups, about 30% have a smaller workforce despite taking on new employees. Another 22% said their workforce is back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the New York Fed.

The bank surveyed about 125 factories in New York State and about 200 retailers and service firms in the state, northern New Jersey and Fairfield, Connecticut, from Dec. 2-9, with Long Islanders participating in both polls.

"For wages, service firms reported an average decrease of 1.2% [this year] – the first reported decline in the 12 years that we’ve been asking this question – while manufacturers indicated an average increase of 2.1%," the New York Fed said. "Looking ahead to 2021, both groups projected an average rise of roughly 3%" in wages.

The polls also showed employees of service firms are more likely to be working from home compared with factory workers, 39% versus 11%.

The bank added that 39% of service firms and 29% of manufacturers haven’t been hiring.

EMPLOYMENT HASN'T YET RECOVERED FROM COVID-19

* Larger workforce than before the pandemic: 11% of retailers, service firms; 19% of manufacturers

* Workforce back to pre-pandemic level: 22% of retailers, service firms; 23% of manufacturers

* Workforce below pre-pandemic level: 67% of retailers, service firms; 58% of manufacturers

SOURCE: Federal Reserve Bank of New York surveys of businesses on Dec. 2-9

